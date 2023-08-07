Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.231 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has two doubles, six home runs and three walks while hitting .163.
- In 38.9% of his 36 games this season, Chang has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Chang has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (11 of 36), with more than one RBI five times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 36 games so far this year.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.173
|AVG
|.154
|.232
|OBP
|.170
|.423
|SLG
|.288
|5
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|4
|19/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals are sending Ragans (3-3) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
