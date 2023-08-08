Luis Urias -- hitting .214 with a double, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .174 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

This year, Urias has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this year.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

