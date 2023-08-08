Red Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (58-54) and Kansas City Royals (36-78) going head-to-head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 8.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (5-5) against the Royals and Brady Singer (7-8).
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 47 times and won 25, or 53.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 5-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 549.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|@ Mariners
|L 6-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Gilbert
|August 4
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Alek Manoah
|August 5
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|John Schreiber vs José Berríos
|August 6
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Chris Bassitt
|August 7
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|-
|James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
|August 11
|Tigers
|-
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Joey Wentz
