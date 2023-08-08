Reese McGuire -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .263 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.

McGuire has had a hit in 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%), including multiple hits eight times (18.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

McGuire has an RBI in 10 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in nine of 43 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .279 AVG .245 .290 OBP .317 .377 SLG .358 6 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 16/1 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings