Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (7-20) go up against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (20-7) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Sun are 14-12-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.

Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

A total of 15 out of the Sun's 26 games this season have hit the over.

A total of 12 Storm games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.