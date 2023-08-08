Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Triston Casas (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while batting .248.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- In 55.1% of his games this season (54 of 98), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 16.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has an RBI in 28 of 98 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.255
|AVG
|.241
|.385
|OBP
|.319
|.456
|SLG
|.488
|16
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|11
|19
|RBI
|22
|42/32
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Singer (7-8) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.10 ERA ranks 56th, 1.389 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
