Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to get to Jordan Lyles when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 127 total home runs.

Boston's .432 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (552 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.324).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Nick Pivetta (7-6) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Pivetta heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.

In 12 of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Alec Marsh 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Joey Wentz 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore

