Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Royals on August 9, 2023
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 122 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He's slashed .268/.309/.475 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 16 walks and 45 RBI (97 total hits).
- He's slashing .249/.295/.426 on the season.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
