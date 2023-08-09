Red Sox vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 9
The Kansas City Royals (37-78) are looking for Maikel Garcia to continue a 12-game hitting streak against the Boston Red Sox (58-55), on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.16 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (7-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-12, 6.16 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta
- Pivetta (7-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing four innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 4.19, a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.159.
- He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts this season, Pivetta has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 3.4 innings per appearance.
- He has 12 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- The Royals are sending Lyles (3-12) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 3-12 with a 6.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
- Lyles is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.
- Lyles is looking for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 21 outings this season.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (6.16), 42nd in WHIP (1.285), and 57th in K/9 (6.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.