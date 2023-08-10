As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.

Offensively, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).

The Patriots posted four wins at home last year and four on the road.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In addition, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (176.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (54.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Chiefs.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, catching 31 balls for 539 yards (31.7 per game).

Matthew Judon delivered 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of August 10 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.