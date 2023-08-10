Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will try to find success Austin Cox when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB action with 128 total home runs.

Boston's .432 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.261).

Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (556 total runs).

The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.322).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Paxton is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

Paxton is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Joey Wentz 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta MacKenzie Gore 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore

