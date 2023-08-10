The Connecticut Sun (21-7), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (8-20). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Sun vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have covered 10 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, Connecticut has an ATS record of 4-7.

Phoenix is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times this season.

Mercury games have hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.