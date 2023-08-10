The Phoenix Mercury (8-20) will look to Brittney Griner (18 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they attempt to beat DeWanna Bonner (19, ninth) and the Connecticut Sun (21-7) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Footprint Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Mercury

Connecticut scores 83.9 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 83.5 Phoenix allows.

This season, Connecticut has a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots Phoenix's opponents have made.

The Sun have a 17-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.5% from the field.

Connecticut is making 35.6% of its three-point shots this season, 1.3% higher than the 34.3% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun have collected a 10-3 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut and Phoenix rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 2.9 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been putting up 82.9 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 83.9 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The last 10 games have seen Connecticut give up 2.3 fewer points per game (75.7) than its season-long average (78.0).

During their last 10 outings, the Sun are making 0.3 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.3 compared to 7.0 season-long), while shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc in that span (35.4% compared to 35.6% season-long).

