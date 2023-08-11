Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (hitting .281 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .273 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this year (69 of 101), with at least two hits 31 times (30.7%).
- In eight games this year, he has homered (7.9%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 31 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (47.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.310
|AVG
|.231
|.379
|OBP
|.306
|.500
|SLG
|.344
|28
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|19
|32/20
|K/BB
|34/19
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
