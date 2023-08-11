The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (hitting .281 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .273 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this year (69 of 101), with at least two hits 31 times (30.7%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (7.9%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).

Verdugo has driven home a run in 31 games this season (30.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (47.5%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .310 AVG .231 .379 OBP .306 .500 SLG .344 28 XBH 13 5 HR 3 25 RBI 19 32/20 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings