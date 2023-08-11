Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Luis Urias (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .162 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 10 of 26 games this season (38.5%), Urias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Urias has driven in a run in five games this year (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|.191
|AVG
|.111
|.321
|OBP
|.250
|.255
|SLG
|.222
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|15/5
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-1) takes the mound for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
