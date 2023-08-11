On Friday, Rafael Devers (.281 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (108) this season while batting .260 with 52 extra-base hits.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Devers has recorded a hit in 68 of 109 games this year (62.4%), including 33 multi-hit games (30.3%).

In 22 games this season, he has gone deep (20.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has driven in a run in 47 games this year (43.1%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44.0% of his games this season (48 of 109), with two or more runs 13 times (11.9%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 50 .276 AVG .242 .352 OBP .305 .498 SLG .526 28 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 39/23 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings