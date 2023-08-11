Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (60-55) and the Detroit Tigers (52-63) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 11.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (5-2) versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal (2-1).

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 27, or 54%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 12-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 558.

The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

