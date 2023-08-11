On Friday, August 11 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (60-55) host the Detroit Tigers (52-63) at Fenway Park. Chris Sale will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Tarik Skubal will take the hill for the Tigers.

The favored Red Sox have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +120. A 9-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.58 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Red Sox and Tigers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 27, or 54%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 12-11 (52.2%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 93 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 30 of 65 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Triston Casas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Trevor Story 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.