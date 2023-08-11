On Friday, Trevor Story (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)

Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Story got a base hit in 59 of 94 games last season (62.8%), with more than one hit in 21 of those contests (22.3%).

He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (14 of 94), including 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.2% of his games a season ago (35 of 94), Story drove home a run. In 15 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.

In 41.5% of his 94 games last season, he scored a run (39 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.6%).

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 48 .251 AVG .226 .309 OBP .298 .532 SLG .344 24 XBH 14 12 HR 4 39 RBI 27 59/13 K/BB 63/19 3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)