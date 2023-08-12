Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After hitting .281 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matt Manning) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is hitting .273 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 84th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this year, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.0% of his games this year (49 of 102), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|.308
|AVG
|.231
|.377
|OBP
|.306
|.495
|SLG
|.344
|28
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|19
|33/20
|K/BB
|34/19
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Manning (3-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
