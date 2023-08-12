After hitting .281 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matt Manning) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .273 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 84th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.4% of his games this year, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.0% of his games this year (49 of 102), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .308 AVG .231 .377 OBP .306 .495 SLG .344 28 XBH 13 5 HR 3 25 RBI 19 33/20 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings