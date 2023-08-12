The Dallas Wings (15-14) head into a home matchup with DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (21-8) at College Park Center on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Dallas took a loss by a final score of 104-84 against Las Vegas. The Wings were led by Satou Sabally's 21 points and Kalani Brown's 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Led by Rebecca Allen with 24 points, two steals and two blocks last time out, Connecticut lost 90-84 versus Phoenix.

Wings vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-145 to win)

Wings (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+120 to win)

Sun (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-2.5)

Wings (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

In 2023, the Sun are fourth in the WNBA offensively (83.9 points scored per game) and best defensively (78.4 points conceded).

In 2023, Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.7 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (34.2).

The Sun are third-best in the WNBA in assists (21.1 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Connecticut is second-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and best in turnovers forced (15.3).

The Sun are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.0 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (36.0%).

Defensively, Connecticut is second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.6. It is best in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.3%.

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun are better offensively, scoring 85.6 points per game, compared to 82.4 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 79.2 points per game at home, and 77.7 away.

In 2023 Connecticut is grabbing more rebounds at home (34.5 per game) than away (33.1). And it is allowing fewer rebounds at home (33.3) than on the road (35.0).

At home the Sun are averaging 22.2 assists per game, 2.1 more than on the road (20.1).

Connecticut commits fewer turnovers per game at home (11.8) than away (12.4), and it forces more at home (15.9) than away (14.9).

This year the Sun are draining more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.8). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (34.9%).

Connecticut concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.1) than away (7.0), but allow a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (31.2%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sun have won four out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

The Sun have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and are 3-4 in those contests.

Against the spread, Connecticut is 15-13-0 this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Connecticut is 3-4 against the spread.

The implied probability of a win by the Sun based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

