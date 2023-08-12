After the second round of the AIG Women’s Open, Minami Katsu is in second at -5.

Looking to bet on Minami Katsu at the AIG Women’s Open this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Minami Katsu Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Katsu has shot below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Katsu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Katsu has finished in the top five once.

Katsu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Katsu has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 33 -3 262 0 10 1 3 $215,935

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In Katsu's previous two appearances in this tournament, she has finished among the top five once. Her average finish has been second.

In her past two appearances at this tournament, she has made the cut once.

The most recent time Katsu played this event was in 2023, and she finished second.

Walton Heath Golf Club will play at 6,881 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,016.

Courses that Katsu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,558 yards, 323 yards shorter than the 6,881-yard Walton Heath Golf Club this week.

Katsu's Last Time Out

Katsu was in the 60th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open placed her in the 60th percentile.

Katsu was better than 81% of the golfers at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Katsu recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Katsu recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Katsu's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.8).

At that most recent outing, Katsu's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Katsu finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Katsu had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom

Tadworth, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Katsu's performance prior to the 2023 AIG Women’s Open.

