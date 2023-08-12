How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Brayan Bello will start for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 129 total home runs.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .262 batting average.
- Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (563 total).
- The Red Sox's .328 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.311).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bello (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Bello has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bello will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
