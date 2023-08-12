Brayan Bello will start for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 129 total home runs.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (563 total).

The Red Sox's .328 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.311).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Bello (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.64 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Bello has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta MacKenzie Gore 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away - Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello -

