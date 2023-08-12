The Connecticut Sun (21-8) will look to DeWanna Bonner (10th in WNBA, 18.3 points per game) to help knock off Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 20.8) and the Dallas Wings (15-14) on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at College Park Center, at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Sun vs. Wings

Connecticut scores an average of 83.9 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 84.2 Dallas gives up.

Connecticut has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

This season, the Sun have a 14-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.2% from the field.

Connecticut shoots 36.0% from beyond the arc this season. That's just 0.3 percentage points higher than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.7%).

The Sun are 10-3 when shooting above 35.7% as a team from three-point range.

Dallas averages 39 rebounds per game, outrebounding Connecticut by 5.3 boards per contest.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun are tallying 82.1 points per contest, compared to their season average of 83.9.

Connecticut is making 0.3 fewer three-pointers per contest in its last 10 games (6.7) compared to its season average (7.0), and it is delivering a worse three-point percentage over its past 10 contests (34.5%) compared to its season mark (36.0%).

Sun Injuries