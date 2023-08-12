On Saturday, August 12, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (10th, 18.3) -- take the court when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

BSSWX and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings are 14-14-0 ATS this season.

The Sun have compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Dallas has an ATS record of 8-9 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Connecticut is 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Wings games have gone over the point total 14 out of 28 times this season.

Sun games have gone over the point total 16 out of 28 times this year.

