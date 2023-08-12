Trevor Story -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)

Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Story picked up a hit in 62.8% of his games last year (59 of 94), with multiple hits in 21 of those contests (22.3%).

Including the 94 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (14.9%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.2% of his games a year ago (35 of 94), Story plated a run. In 15 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He crossed home plate in 39 of his 94 games a year ago (41.5%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (10.6%).

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 48 .251 AVG .226 .309 OBP .298 .532 SLG .344 24 XBH 14 12 HR 4 39 RBI 27 59/13 K/BB 63/19 3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)