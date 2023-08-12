Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Casas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with two homers.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (58 of 102), with multiple hits 22 times (21.6%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (17.6%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (30 of 102), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .264 AVG .241 .386 OBP .319 .485 SLG .488 18 XBH 19 8 HR 11 23 RBI 22 45/33 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings