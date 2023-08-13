On Sunday, Adam Duvall (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .246 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 30 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (17.0%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Duvall has an RBI in 21 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 53 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .279 AVG .203 .342 OBP .289 .529 SLG .481 15 XBH 12 5 HR 5 20 RBI 11 37/9 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings