Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .247 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this season (47 of 85), with more than one hit 14 times (16.5%).
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.283
|AVG
|.206
|.331
|OBP
|.265
|.448
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|47/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|4
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
