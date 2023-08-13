Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pablo Reyes and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .326.
- Reyes has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 31 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In nine of 31 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|11
|.388
|AVG
|.179
|.417
|OBP
|.258
|.522
|SLG
|.179
|7
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|1
|10/4
|K/BB
|2/3
|2
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (8-5) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
