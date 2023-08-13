Pablo Reyes and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .326.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 31 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In nine of 31 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 11 .388 AVG .179 .417 OBP .258 .522 SLG .179 7 XBH 0 1 HR 0 12 RBI 1 10/4 K/BB 2/3 2 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings