The New England Patriots at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Patriots games last season went over the point total.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last year (26th in ), and it allowed 322 yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 on the road.

When underdogs, New England had just one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

In 17 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (176.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (54.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Matthew Judon recorded 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

