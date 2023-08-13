Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers
|Red Sox vs Tigers Odds
|Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 111 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .263 with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- In 70 of 111 games this year (63.1%) Devers has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (19.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this year (47 of 111), with more than one RBI 19 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|50
|.280
|AVG
|.242
|.356
|OBP
|.305
|.496
|SLG
|.526
|28
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|39/24
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.