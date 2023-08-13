The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Justin Turner and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford (5-6) will make his 15th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in 14 chances this season.

In 14 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 8 3.1 7 3 3 6 2 at Mariners Aug. 2 5.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Giants Jul. 28 5.2 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 4.0 4 4 4 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kutter Crawford's player props with BetMGM.

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Turner Stats

Turner has 116 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .286/.354/.481 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 79 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .263/.333/.509 slash line so far this season.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double and two walks.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.