The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)

Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

In 62.8% of his games last season (59 of 94), Story got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (22.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last season (94 in all), going deep in 4% of his plate appearances.

Story picked up an RBI in 35 games last season out 94 (37.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He came around to score 39 times in 94 games (41.5%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.6%).

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 48 .251 AVG .226 .309 OBP .298 .532 SLG .344 24 XBH 14 12 HR 4 39 RBI 27 59/13 K/BB 63/19 3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)