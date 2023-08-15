Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .247.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 48 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (5.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 19 games this year (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.206
|.329
|OBP
|.265
|.456
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|10
|48/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 176 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Gray (7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 29th, 1.437 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th.
