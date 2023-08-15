After going 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .247.

Wong has picked up a hit in 48 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (5.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 19 games this year (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .282 AVG .206 .329 OBP .265 .456 SLG .333 15 XBH 14 5 HR 1 17 RBI 10 48/8 K/BB 53/9 4 SB 1

