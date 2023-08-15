On Tuesday, Jarren Duran (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .297 with 33 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 59 of 95 games this year (62.1%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (27.4%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (8.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.7% of his games this season (33 of 95), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .315 AVG .279 .379 OBP .315 .531 SLG .448 23 XBH 20 5 HR 3 26 RBI 14 40/16 K/BB 46/7 14 SB 9

Nationals Pitching Rankings