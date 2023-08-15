The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 111 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .263 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 18th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), with more than one RBI 19 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this year (43.2%), including 13 multi-run games (11.7%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 50 .280 AVG .242 .356 OBP .305 .496 SLG .526 28 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 39/24 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

