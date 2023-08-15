Reese McGuire vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is batting .274 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in 24 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- McGuire has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.5%).
- He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.296
|AVG
|.245
|.306
|OBP
|.317
|.394
|SLG
|.358
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|17/1
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (7-9) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 29th, 1.437 WHIP ranks 55th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
