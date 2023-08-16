Adam Duvall vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this season (31 of 55), with at least two hits 12 times (21.8%).
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 22 games this year (40.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (41.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.287
|AVG
|.193
|.347
|OBP
|.277
|.556
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|11
|38/9
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
