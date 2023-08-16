Justin Turner vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .285 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 32nd in slugging.
- In 72.2% of his games this season (78 of 108), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has had an RBI in 48 games this year (44.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.311
|AVG
|.254
|.367
|OBP
|.333
|.489
|SLG
|.476
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|35
|37/17
|K/BB
|39/22
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (6-9) to the mound to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
