Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .320 with seven doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Reyes has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .366 AVG .219 .395 OBP .286 .493 SLG .250 7 XBH 1 1 HR 0 12 RBI 1 11/4 K/BB 2/3 2 SB 0

