Pablo Reyes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .528 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .320 with seven doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Reyes has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.366
|AVG
|.219
|.395
|OBP
|.286
|.493
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|1
|11/4
|K/BB
|2/3
|2
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (6-9) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
