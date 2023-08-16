On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 111 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .262 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 70 of 112 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (42.0%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (17.0%).

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), with two or more runs 13 times (11.6%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 51 .280 AVG .240 .356 OBP .308 .496 SLG .521 28 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 39/24 K/BB 52/17 1 SB 1

