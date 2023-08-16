On Wednesday, August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (63-56) visit the Washington Nationals (53-67) at Nationals Park. James Paxton will get the nod for the Red Sox, while MacKenzie Gore will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (7-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (6-9, 4.62 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 30, or 55.6%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have a record of 10-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (41.9%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 29-38 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

