Player prop bet options for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Boston Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Turner Stats

Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 39 walks and 73 RBI (118 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .285/.351/.483 slash line so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 41 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .262/.335/.507 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 133 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .282/.328/.479 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 126 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a slash line of .279/.325/.414 on the year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 10 2-for-5 2 0 0 2

