Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Nationals on August 16, 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Boston Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 39 walks and 73 RBI (118 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .285/.351/.483 slash line so far this year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs, 41 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .262/.335/.507 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 133 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .282/.328/.479 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 126 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .279/.325/.414 on the year.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.