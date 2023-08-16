Trevor Story vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Trevor Story (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .318 with four doubles and two walks.
- This season, Story has totaled at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Story has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.250
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|1/1
|3
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
