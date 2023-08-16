Triston Casas vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Nationals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks while batting .254.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 84th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (60 of 105), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (17.1%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has an RBI in 31 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (45 of 105), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.260
|AVG
|.247
|.385
|OBP
|.323
|.473
|SLG
|.488
|18
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|24
|46/35
|K/BB
|53/19
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (6-9) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
