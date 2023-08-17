Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 72 of 105 games this season (68.6%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (29.5%).

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this season (30.5%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 51 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .301 AVG .233 .369 OBP .304 .484 SLG .358 28 XBH 14 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 35/19 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings