Luis Urias is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Patrick Corbin and the Washington NationalsAugust 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 13 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias is batting .163 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), Urias has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Nationals

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
.200 AVG .111
.286 OBP .250
.240 SLG .222
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
1 RBI 1
7/3 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin (7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6).
