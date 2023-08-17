Luis Urías vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Luis Urias is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Patrick Corbin and the Washington NationalsAugust 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 13 against the Tigers) he went 1-for-4.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .163 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 11 of 28 games this season (39.3%), Urias has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|.200
|AVG
|.111
|.286
|OBP
|.250
|.240
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|1
|7/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin (7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6).
