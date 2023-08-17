Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (63-57) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (54-67) will match up in the series rubber match on Thursday, August 17 at Nationals Park. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.52 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (7-11, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-185) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 55 times and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 45, or 42.5%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 21-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Trevor Story 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+100) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Triston Casas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.