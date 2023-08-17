Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Nationals on August 17, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and other players on the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday at Nationals Park.
Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Sale Stats
- The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Sale has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Sale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|4.2
|1
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 1
|3.2
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Padres
|May. 20
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 73 RBI (119 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .285/.353/.482 so far this season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has collected 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.334/.504 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.329/.479 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI (128 total hits).
- He has a .281/.329/.418 slash line on the season.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
